Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Target stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

