TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.49. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,513,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

