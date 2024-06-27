TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.13

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.13 and last traded at C$21.20, with a volume of 1793416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark reduced their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

TELUS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.96.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

