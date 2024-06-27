Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

