Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.