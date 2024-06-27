The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Performance
Shares of FSDK opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
