The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 3,050 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25.

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PGR opened at $208.19 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.86.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.