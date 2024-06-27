The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

