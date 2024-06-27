Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Seth R. Johnson Sells 5,227 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tilly’s Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLYS
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilly’s
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.