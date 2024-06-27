Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Seth R. Johnson Sells 5,227 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

