Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 10870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $496.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Titan International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

