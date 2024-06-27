Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.25

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 73142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

