Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Trading Up 3.9%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. 20,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 75,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

