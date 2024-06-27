TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down to $391.49

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $391.49, but opened at $383.66. TopBuild shares last traded at $382.25, with a volume of 14,631 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

