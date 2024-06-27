Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.03

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 76869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $561.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

