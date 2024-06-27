Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 269,654,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 281,819,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.
Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.
