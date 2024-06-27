Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambev Put Options (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,503 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 327% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,758 put options.
Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
