Traders Purchase High Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 60,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 204% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,750 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 356.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Price Performance

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

