TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.1%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.35 and last traded at $146.25. 253,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 762,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

