Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $344,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

