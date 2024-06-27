TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $38.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE THS opened at $36.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.