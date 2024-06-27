Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210,857 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 35.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trinseo by 125.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSE opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

