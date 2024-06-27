True North Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

True North Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

