Truist Financial Increases Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $16.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

SBRA stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,385,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

