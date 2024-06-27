TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton Sells 21,910 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 125,810 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

