TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 6,940 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $131,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at $408,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

