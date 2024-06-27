Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

