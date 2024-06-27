U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $43.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.69 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

