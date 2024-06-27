UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP Michael A. Croatti Sells 1,800 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UniFirst Stock Up 14.0 %

UNF stock opened at $176.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UniFirst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in UniFirst by 62.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.