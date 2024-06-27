United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $135.35 and last traded at $135.93. 756,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,999,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 111.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 71,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

