United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,137,492.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $321.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.07.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.