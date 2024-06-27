Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,398 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Upstart Trading Up 2.0 %

UPST opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

