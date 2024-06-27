Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Isabel Liu Acquires 2,710 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £5,962 ($7,563.11).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

UEM stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 241 ($3.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading

