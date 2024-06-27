VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 487,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

