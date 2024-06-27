VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $311.42 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $271.53 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.11 and its 200 day moving average is $311.44.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

