Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.13

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.13 and last traded at $138.12, with a volume of 74453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

