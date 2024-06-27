Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $206.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

