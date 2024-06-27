Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lessened by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VFH opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

