Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.