Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,707,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 482,169 shares.The stock last traded at $73.64 and had previously closed at $73.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

