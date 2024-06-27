Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.80% of Hancock Whitney worth $446,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

