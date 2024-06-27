Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $242.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

