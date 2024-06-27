Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

