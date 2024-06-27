Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

