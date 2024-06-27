Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,374,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,887,000 after buying an additional 331,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

