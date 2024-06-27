Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

