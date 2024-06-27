Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

