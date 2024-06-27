Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.07. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

