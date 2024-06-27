Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

