Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 51000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.76 million, a PE ratio of -212.50 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.40.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

