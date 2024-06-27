Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

